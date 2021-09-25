Video Of Passengers 'skydiving' Moments Before Mid-air Collision Resurfaces Online

A video has been going viral on the internet, featuring some passengers skydiving moments before their aircraft collided with another plane. The terrifying video captures the moment when the two skydiving planes crashed, bursting into flames. Reportedly, the video is of the incident that happened in 2013.

The crash happened over Superior, Wisconsin, near Minnesota, United States. The video that has resurfaced on the internet has caught the attention of netizens. People in the comments section expressed concern for the passengers and the pilots who were aboard the plane.

Passengers skydiving moments before mid-air collision

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name @Idontknowyoucuh on Twitter. The video is of the incident that took place in November 2013, in which one of the planes crashed on the ground and the second one managed to make a safe landing on the runway, CNN reported at the time.

Fortunately, none of the nine passengers or the two pilots suffered serious injuries due to the crash. Skydiving instructor Mike Robinson told CNN that the two planes were flying close together as the skydivers were supposed to jump in formation. As per the report, one of the planes which crashed was carrying four skydivers on board along with its pilot. The other plane had five parachutists. Take a look at the video here:

THIS SOME OF THE WILDEST SH*T EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/IpBo1VAXKD — Theory🥴 (@Idontknowyoucuh) September 21, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 4 million views and over 61,000 retweets. Netizens, terrified to see the video, shared their reactions to the whole incident. One user wrote, "All that got damn space up there and somehow you collide with another plane". "Damn what about the people on the plane tho", wrote another individual. Another user wrote, "MISSION IMPOSSIBLE SkullSkull but fr hope everyone okay". Check out some reactions below:

Damn what about the people on the plane tho 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Kd (@Kdmadeit) September 21, 2021

All that got damn space up there and somehow you collide with another plane — depressed broncos fan (@chrollo_lord) September 21, 2021

are the pilots alright??? — gio (@gimmeshroomies) September 21, 2021

Why were the planes so close together — Bald William Dent act right heffias (@bougiegentleman) September 21, 2021

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 💀💀 but fr hope everyone okay — . (@dan_yoo7) September 21, 2021

Image: Twitter/@Idontknowyoucuh