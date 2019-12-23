Sea Lions Take A Boat Out For Joy Ride In Viral Video, Netizens Amazed

A video of two sea lions spotted taking a ride on a boat in Eld Inlet, Washington is doing rounds of the internet. The clip shows the fully-grown sea lions lounging on an apparently empty boat. The video which was originally posted on Instagram has got over half a million views.

Enjoying the ride

The video was captured by professional soccer player Josh Phillips who is the owner as well as the president of Spawn Fly Fish, a fishing equipment company based in Olympia. Phillips and his friend were taking a boat ride near the Evergreen State College on Tuesday afternoon when they spotted another boat anchored in the waters of Eld Inlet, at the southern end of Puget Sound. As they both approached the boat they saw something unusual. While talking to international media, he said that the boat looked a little off and as they got closer they realised that there were two massive animals on the boat.

Phillips who has frequent encounters with sea orcas and grey whales said that it was the first time he had seen something like these. In a longer version of the video that was later uploaded on YouTube, a third sea lion can be seen approaching the boat in an attempt to climb aboard but the pair turned it away. The caption of the Youtube video read, “Landon if you’re watching the video, I am sorry about the boat mate.”

The video quickly captured netizens attention who flooded the post with comments. A user wrote that it was awesome but not for the boat owner while another commented that it was hilarious. Yet another user wrote that the boat belonged to the sea creatures now. Another user wrote that he was hoping for a human face to peek out of the boat window.

