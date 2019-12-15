Coast Guard Arrests 10 From 2 Boats Off Mumbai Coast With US Dollars, Drugs

Two suspiciously moving fishing boats, which were approaching the Arabian Sea (around 20 nautical miles off the city coast) were intercepted by the Mumbai Coast Guard. The Coast Guard detained 10 people from the boats, which were coming from Gujarat. They also seized foreign liquor, cigarettes, and US dollars worth Rs 18 lakhs. "All 10 sailors on board are Indians. Apart from US currency, we recovered a pouch containing cannabis. We have registered a case under the IPC as well as Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985," an official said.

10 men booked under COTPA

The accused belong to Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai. The Coast Guard spotted the boats and then went on to search the boats as they did not possess a fishing license. They detained and handed them to police at Yellow Gate station after they failed to answer how they came in possession of dollars and liquor. “We suspect they could be part of a group dealing in smuggling of foreign cigarettes and liquor from foreign ships, ahead of the New Year,” said a police officer. The 10 men have also been booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). No terrorism angle has surfaced in the investigation so far. Further investigation is underway to find out the alleged illegal business they were involved in.

Recently, the Indian Coast Guard has been given powers under the Coast Guard Act to board, search any vessel, and arrest people for offences within the maritime zone of the country. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar made the announcement on December 5. A Coast Guard official said earlier, the maritime security agency did not have the power to board any vessel passing through India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The notification states that under the Coast Guard Act, 1978, the central government authorises "every member of the Coast Guard" to "visit, board, search and seize vessel, or arrest any person, or seize any artificial island or any floating or moored object or any underwater object including any maritime property involved or suspected to be used in the commission of any offence..." Before this notification, the Coast Guard used provisions of the Customs Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and other relevant acts to board and seize vessels in the EEZ. However, it did not have the necessary legal backing and many cases would fall flat in the court, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)