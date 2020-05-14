US: Terrifying Video Shows Skydivers Crashing To Ground After ‘parachute Malfunction’

In a recent horrifying incident, two skydivers in Titusville, Florida, spiralled on the ground after a parachute malfunction. The footage from the incident, which has been shared on several social media platform, shows the skydivers barrelling toward the ground before they crashed in the front lawn of a home. While the two men are ‘alert and conscious’, law enforcement is still investigating the ‘terrifying’ incident.

Christina Renfroe, who witnessed the incident, took to Facebook to share the video of the skydivers spiralling down. The caption of the post read, “Was at the dog park today and this happened. They hit the ground and hard. This was a tandem jump gone horribly wrong! Pray”. She also gave an update and wrote, “Both are in critical condition but alive. One was taken to ORMC and the other Holmes!”.

‘Nasty spin’

The Titusville Fire Department also reportedly said that the two men were treated at the scene before being flown to a trauma centre. According to a news release by the City of Titusville, the men are in ‘critical condition’ after they experienced a ‘parachute malfunction’. While speaking to an international media outlet, Renfroe also said that the people at the dog park just watched them go down over the tree line and there nothing they could do. She added that both of them went into a pretty ‘nasty spin’. At first, the people at the park even thought that they were having fun and showing off, but it was pretty evident shortly after they were in trouble.

The Titusville Fire Department also took to Facebook to share photos of the incident. In the pictures, one can see the blue parachutes tangled with a tree branch. The photos also showed the medical chopper that transported them to a hospital. Furthermore, the department also informed that after assessment both were declared to be ‘trauma alerts’.

