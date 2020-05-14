Last Updated:

US: 200 Goats Roam Freely On Streets As Humans Stay Home Amid Pandemic, Watch

A video was shared on Twitter by Zach Roelands which shows a herd of goats wandering around on a quiet street of San Jose, US which attracted the internet.

Written By
Sounak Mitra
US

As human beings have locked up themselves in their homes, lots of animals have been seen wandering around the streets during coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, a video was shared on Twitter by Zach Roelands which shows a herd of goats wandering around on a quiet street of San Jose. In the video, it can be seen a herd of goats taking over a neighbourhood which has left the netizens amazed. 

READ: Video Of Goats Exploring Welsh Town In UK Amid Lockdown Wins Internet

97.6k likes and 26.6k comments

Surprisingly, some of the goats ventured out to taste the blossoming flowers in front of some of the houses in the neighbourhood. In between,  the neighbours working together to get the goats to in one direction can also be seen. And the funniest part of all is when a dog joins in the group of goats to take a glimpse of the fun-filled moment. Since being shared online, the video has managed to garner 97.6k likes and 26.6k comments at the time of filing the copy. Netizens have shared various reactions to the video. 

READ: Tanzania: Goat And Fruit Test Positive For COVID-19, President Questions Testing Kits

READ: Gaddi Goat Distributed To Farmers For Breed Improvement

READ: World Migratory Bird Day: When Flamingos Were Spotted In Mumbai Amid Lockdown, See Pics

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all