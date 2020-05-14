US: 200 Goats Roam Freely On Streets As Humans Stay Home Amid Pandemic, Watch

As human beings have locked up themselves in their homes, lots of animals have been seen wandering around the streets during coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, a video was shared on Twitter by Zach Roelands which shows a herd of goats wandering around on a quiet street of San Jose. In the video, it can be seen a herd of goats taking over a neighbourhood which has left the netizens amazed.

I’m dead 😂☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street



This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT — Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020

Surprisingly, some of the goats ventured out to taste the blossoming flowers in front of some of the houses in the neighbourhood. In between, the neighbours working together to get the goats to in one direction can also be seen. And the funniest part of all is when a dog joins in the group of goats to take a glimpse of the fun-filled moment. Since being shared online, the video has managed to garner 97.6k likes and 26.6k comments at the time of filing the copy. Netizens have shared various reactions to the video.

Zach-

All I really want to know is if they ate your grass and saved you the work of mowing the lawn for the week... — Bryan M. Likins (@BMLESQ) May 13, 2020

I was expecting a lot more havoc to be wreaked. They seemed relatively well behaved. — Salvatore Giliberto (@sgiliberto) May 13, 2020

More like dabbling in havoc really. Dipping their hooves in havoc. — pat.r.ick (@ClarkTShark) May 13, 2020

Was that Jordan’s neighborhood? They all looking for the GOAT of basketball? — Tommy Tusa (@thetuse) May 13, 2020

They love this one bush in my backyard, I feed them every year. And play them peaceful, classical music on our outdoor speakers... pic.twitter.com/l0WRDPEGgr — Rick Singer (@ricksinger) May 13, 2020

