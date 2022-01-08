Virginia Giuffre Would Refuse Out-of-court Settlement With Prince Andrew: Report

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre would refuse more than £3.7million or $5 million if offered by Duke of York, reported The Telegraph. According to the report, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son is apparently considering selling his £17 million ($23.1 million) Swiss ski lodge since the monarch refused to cover his legal fees. Citing an insider, the report stated that Giuffre will refuse an out-of-court settlement. Giuffre has claimed that she was forced to have sexual intercourse with the Duke of York at the behest of her abuser, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest revelation came after a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein was uncovered to the public. According to the terms in the previous out-of-court settlement, the convicted sex offender, Epstein agreed to pay her $500,000 or £370,000 to settle her legal claims against him. However, as per reports, now Giuffre is seeking a trial to prevent anyone “with power and privilege” suspected of abusing young girls will being held accountable under the law.

The Telegraph stated that Giuffre has advised her attorneys that reaching a multi-million-pound deal with Prince Andrew will not “advance that message”. It is to note that the Duke of York has denied all her allegations. Separately, the New York Post reported earlier this week, that if Queen’s second son had apologised to Giuffre “years ago” she would never have sued him. The UK newspaper quoted its source saying, “Virginia has always just wanted the prince to acknowledge that he did something he shouldn’t have, she wants him to apologize. She has never made this all about money”.

The source added, “I think she would have dropped this a long, long time ago had the prince said he was guilty of wrongdoing, but he’s embroiled in denial which has brought him down.”

Epstein's ex-aide claims he saw Prince Andrew undressing Giuffre

Meanwhile, a former aide of the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein has recently claimed that he saw UK’s Prince Andrew being intimate with Virginia Giuffre on the Caribbean island owned by the deceased financier. Steve Scully, whom Epstein had employed as a technician, revealed about the encounter between the Duke of York and Giuffre, then 17, during an upcoming 7News documentary ‘Spotlight: Sex, Lies and Videotape’. According to The Times, Scully claimed to have seen Prince Andrew with a “bikini-clad blonde” next to a swimming pool on Little St James in the Caribbean between 2001 and 2004.

