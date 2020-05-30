Walt Disney World Gets Approval To Reopen Four Parks From July 11

With a go-ahead from the state of Florida, Walt Disney World is set to reopen four of its Orlando theme parks starting July 11 as per the guidelines presented to Orange County officials. In a phased reopening, the Magic Kingdom and the Disney Animal Kingdom are due to resume first on July 11, followed by the Epcott and Disney Hollywood Studios to commence on July 15. It comes after months of unprecedented closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic before the official announcements from Universal Orlando and Sea World.

Disney has planned to deploy soft reopening tactics such as the Stormtroopers from Star Wars and Guardian of the Galaxy patrolling the area for the visitors on July 11 reopening with cast previews. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings shared the update on Twitter saying that Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation has approved the reopening of the parks. He, however, added that final approval from Governor Ron DeSantis was pending. Although, he confirmed that the SeaWorld Orlando will reopen on June 10 and Walt Disney World will reopen on July 11.

Earlier this week, Disney announced that it was mandatory for the visitors and staff members to wear the protective masks. Further, it added, all guests will get their temperatures checked upon arrival, and capacity at the parks will be reduced to stem the spread of the disease due to public gathering.

New tickets sale paused

Disney announced on its website that it was “temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations so we can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations." However, it added in an update that the existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders would still be able to make reservations prior to the new tickets' sale. For now, the company added, the FastPass+ for rides, shows, other events inside the park and Extra Magic Hours that let the visitors enter early remained suspended.

Not only did the iconic World of Disney store open this week, but we’ve also spotted some special visitors from a galaxy far, far away. Keep an eye out for First Order Stormtroopers patrolling the area during your next visit to Disney Springs! Details: https://t.co/29maemjOEj pic.twitter.com/F951fQyeiY — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) May 28, 2020

Earlier, Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, presented some plans during a video conference that has now been verified by the Orange County task force and sent to the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis for the last procedural approval.

