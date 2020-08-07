COVID 19: Washington University Predicts 300,000 Deaths In US By December 1

According to the University of Washington’s health experts forecasts, nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead because of coronavirus pandemic by December 1. They have also said 70,000 lives could be saved if people follow rules and wear mask to stop the spread of the virus. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of university prediction came as Whitehouse top infectious disease advisors warned that major United States cities could become new coronavirus hot spots if officials there were not vigilant with counter-measures to stop and curb the virus.

According to media reports Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, said we are witnessing virus havoc in the United States and It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as coronavirus infection increase, but after a while, as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop following norms. The Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation also said that infections are going down in the former epicenters of Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, but on the other hand, it's rising in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Virginia. Another top infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci told there is a prediction of trouble ahead for the United States.

Governor tests Positive and then negative

Meanwhile, governor of Ohio state, Mike DeWine from Republican party was tested positive of novel coronavirus on 6 August, ahead of his meeting with United States President Donald Trump, but later after his second test governor’s result came negative. He later said a second test came back negative and his wife and staff members had tested negative. The United States is the topmost affected nation, with a daily surge in virus cases is increasing. Currently, the US has 4.89 million confirmed cases with 160,000 deaths.

