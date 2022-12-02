Biden Mispronounces Macron's Name, Shares 'awkward' 40 Seconds Handshake In Latest Gaffe

France's Emmanuel Macron, who is on a three-day state visit to the US, was welcomed by POTUS Joe Biden to the White House with a more than 40-second awkwardly long handshake. Biden also mispronounced the name of Macron as "Macrone" which was rhyming with "alone", Telegraph reported. This was Macron's first state visit of Joe Biden's presidency. This was just the beginning of the goof-ups. While talking about Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat from the War of Independence era, Biden called him "Marcus de Lafayette".

We clean up pretty good. pic.twitter.com/vWnWzmviOa — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

“From the spirit of Marcus de Lafayette who helped secure the success of our revolution...,” Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden kept calling the French president "Macrone" in the Oval Office. Joe Biden and Jill Biden welcomed French president Macron and his wife Brigitte with hugs, kisses, and smiles. Both the couples had an informal dinner together on Wednesday night. Biden called France "our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom's cause" because of the alliance against Russia and as defenders of democracy.

Netizens react to Biden's awkward handshake

After the long and weird handshake between the two leaders, netizens quipped over the social media platform Twitter. One of the users posted the video with the caption, "Biden and Macron have an awkward 40+second handshake" which went viral and had a series of comments.

🇺🇸🤝🇫🇷Biden and Macron have an awkward 40+second handshake pic.twitter.com/UdfRUjjbPm — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) December 1, 2022

The video has been viewed more than 27,000 times and has 500 plus likes. The tweet was flooded with memes in the comment section. One of the users commented, "Biden forgot to let go the hand" whereas the second user said, "That's Biden reminding Macron the US owns Nato and thus owns France too."