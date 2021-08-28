WATCH: US Man Wrestles Alligator After It Grabs Handler, People Say 'Both Are Lucky'

In a spectacular rescue captured on camera, a man threw himself upon an alligator after it grabbed a zookeeper during a children's birthday party in Utah, US. The bizarre incident occurred in front of a gathering of five-year-old kids at the Scales and Tails reptile centre in West Valley City. The reptile in question was Darth Gator, an eight-foot-long beast.

Donnie Wiseman saved the zookeeper

A woman named, Theresa Wiseman captured the video of the gator grabbing its keeper's hand, as well as the moment her husband, Donnie Wiseman, leapt into battle with the creature with his bare hands.

The zookeeper instructed the children on how to handle the alligator as the video opens with several children standing at the glass around the alligator's tank. She then unlocked the enclosure and sent the alligator back into its tank with a hand signal. The alligator, on the other hand, refused to obey. Instead, it used its muscular jaws to grab the keeper's hand and then slid into the water, attempting to pull her in with it. Onlookers gasped as the gator dragged the keeper almost completely into the water.

At this moment, Donnie Wiseman rushed to save the keeper and approached her from behind and tried to drag her away. Wiseman then leapt into the gator's enclosure, circled behind it, and climbed onto its back. While another bystander walked in to check on the keeper, he wrapped his arms over its jaws. For several seconds, the keeper, the gator, and Donnie remained motionless.

The gator then suddenly thrashed and released the woman's hand, allowing her to be pulled out of the tank by the bystander. Donnie Wiseman was left alone to struggle with the alligator that the keeper was rescued. The gator flailed around, and Wiseman clung to the injured keeper for dear life while he gave him instructions on how to get away safely.

Netizens left terrified and astonished by the video

The video went viral with many views and around 14,000 likes. One person wrote, "Both are so lucky to make it out of there. Close that exhibit." Another user commented, "How could she be so calm when her hand was in its mouth?"

The employee was taken to the hospital after the event, according to the self-described "educational and entertainment firm." Scales and Tails stated, that their staff member is doing well and recovering." Later, Donnie Wiseman praised the zookeeper for remaining calm throughout the ordeal.

Image- @Theresa Wiseman/Facebook