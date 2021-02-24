'We Ask For Support': US Will Seek Election To UN Human Rights Council, Says Blinken

The United States on February 24 announced that it is seeking to return to the UN Human Rights Council, three years after former President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew. While taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken called the decision an “important step” and and “humbly” asked for the support of all UN members states. It is worth noting that the US had announced earlier this month that it would re-engage with the 47-member council after Trump pulled the country out in June 2018.

U.S. foreign policy is centered on democracy, human rights, and equality. Today, we took another important step in that direction by announcing the U.S. intent to seek election for a seat on the @UN_HRC for 2022. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 24, 2021

Earlier, Blinken had said that the UNHRC corresponds with the US’ support of liberal values, and “shines a spotlight on countries with the worst human rights records.” Furthermore, he had stressed, that the body serves as an important forum in combatting injustice and tyranny. Now, the Biden administration aims to secure one of three full member seats - held by Austria, Denmark and Italy - from the "Western Europe and other states group" that will be up for grabs later this year.

193-member UN General Assembly is expected to elect members later this year for up to a maximum of three years. No members can exceed two consecutive terms. A secret ballot will be cast for a fair and just representation.

Trump’s withdrawal from UNHRC

In 2018, the US quit the 47-member council under the Trump administration’s America First’ policy, labelling the council a "cesspool of political bias” and a “self-serving organization displaying unending hostility towards Israel”. The then US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, slammed the UNHRC of being a "hypocritical" body, which makes "mockery of human rights”.Haley delivered remarks alongside the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who in turn, called the UN Human Rights Council "a protector of human rights abuses”. In response to Trump’s withdrawal from the council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed regret, while UN's human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein labelled Trump’s decision "disappointing, if not really surprising, news”. Israel, meanwhile, hailed the US’ dismissal.

Trump, among other objections, raised the issue of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Venezuela, being a member of the intergovernmental council, all of whom have held a history of human rights violations and humanitarian crimes. Blinken, meanwhile, had argued that the United States can cement the body's deficiencies by being “at the table”, and reforming agenda, membership, and focus, adding that it was a shame to give up on 'influential tool'.

