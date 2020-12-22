'We Greatly Appreciate': US Envoy Congratulates PM Modi On Receiving Legion Of Merit

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on December 22 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the “well-deserved” Legion of Merit and said that the United States appreciates all his efforts in elevating India-US strategic partnership in the recent years. In a Twitter post, Juster also added that similar awards have been given to former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison and now PM Modi to honour their “shared vision” over Indo-Pacific.

Congratulations to @narendramodi for the well-deserved Legion of Merit. We greatly appreciate your commitment to a strong U.S.-India partnership. Similar awards were given to PM Abe and PM Morrison, recognizing our leaders' shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. https://t.co/XG5rJDoU4v — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) December 22, 2020

Juster’s remarks along with other ministers congratulating PM Modi came after US President Donald Trump Monday presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the ties between the two nations. The honour was accepted by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on behalf of the PM Modi from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House, Washington.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

Ministers hail PM Modi's dynamic leadership

From Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah to Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, several leaders took to Twitter to hail PM Modi’s dynamic leadership receiving world’s recognition. Congratulating PM Modi on receiving the honour, many ministers, as well as prominent leaders of the country, hailed his inspiring leadership and diplomacy that has helped in forging partnerships at the global level. PM Modi was honoured with the highest degree 'Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit' which is given only to the Head of State or Government.

Complimenting the Prime Minister on receiving the 'Legion of Merit', Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi on being awarded the Legion of Merit by Hon’ble US President Donald Trump A statesman par excellence, our charismatic PM has been leading the way in forging partnerships and promoting solidarity for global welfare."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also wrote, “With great honour and pride, I congratulate PM Narendra Modi ji, on being awarded the Legion of Merit by US President Donald Trump. Another testament to his stature as one of the tallest leaders in the world, his contribution in elevating India-US ties is unmatched.”

I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji on being conferred with the ‘Legion of Merit’ by US President for his superior efforts in enriching the India-US relationship.



This award is yet another testimony of his acceptance as a world leader, working relentlessly towards global peace. https://t.co/0ZL2ymXr6g — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 22, 2020

