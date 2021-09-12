'We Never Forget', Says Joe Biden; Pays Tribute To Those Who Lost Their Lives In 9/11

As the United States marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday, President Joe Biden asserted that they "must never forget" those who lost their lives during the incident. A few hours later, Biden uploaded another emotional post in which the US President stated that the country has not forgotten 'them'- "the children who have grown up without parents. Parents who have suffered without children. "Husbands and wives who had to find a way forward without their partners. Brothers, sisters, loved ones. Jill and I hold you close in our hearts", Joe Biden wrote in the tweet.

"Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were cut short by an unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred on 9/11. As a nation, we must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history and the enduring pain of their families and loved ones," Biden's Twitter post read. The US President Joe Biden paid his respects at the sites where the hijacked planes crashed on September 11, 2001. On the occasion, Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden were joined by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton. Biden was seen getting emotional and was captured wiping his tear as he stood at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell.

While the names of the dead were read aloud, Biden stood with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the National 9/11 Memorial. All of them wore a blue ribbon and held their hands over their hearts as a procession marched a flag through the memorial, according to The Associated Press. Biden consoled family members gathered at a stone boulder near Shanksville. It is pertinent to mention here that Biden was a US senator when hijackers carried out the attacks.

Meanwhile, US President Kamala Harris in order to honour the victims of 9/11 on Saturday, attended a ceremony arranged to mark the 20th anniversary of the horrific terror attack. Addressing the families of the 40 passengers and crew who fought bravely against hijackers 20 years ago and forced Flight 93 down in the Pennsylvanian fields, Kamala Harris asserted that theirs was a fine testimony of 'strength of unity as Americans'. Kamala Harris pointed out that the day still reminds her of the courage of the 40 people on board.

