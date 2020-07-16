Harvey Weinstein's Multi-dollar Settlement Proposal Rejected By New York Court

A US District Judge has rejected a $19 million dollar settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers. According to reports, Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan during his rejection of the settlement stated that all of Weinstein’s victims were too varied and therefore could not be grouped together.

Settlement offer rejected

As per reports, the judge’s dismissal of the settlement agreement was praised by the lawyers of some of the accusers who believed that it was an extremely one-sided proposal. A spokesperson for the New York attorney general has reportedly stated that they have been fighting tirelessly to provide all of Harvey Weinstein’s accused justice and to ensure they receive what they are owed.

According to reports, the settlement proposed by Harvey Weinstein would have provided some of the women with a settlement amount between $7,500 and $750,000. 68-year old Weinstein has already been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by other women against him led to the now prominent 'MeToo’ movement, which aimed at holding powerful me accountable for their horrific actions of sexual misconduct.

In March this year after being transferred to New York state’s maximum-security Wende correctional facility in order to carry out his 23-year sentence, Weinstein was diagnosed with COVID-19. In rejecting the settlement deal the judge noted that the agreement did not talk about an admission of guilt and Weinstein would himself not have to make the payment for the settlement amount since it would be covered by insurance.

