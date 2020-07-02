Sia Reveals How She Stopped Maddie Ziegler From Boarding A Flight With Harvey Weinstein

Pop sensation Sia recently spoke about the time when she stopped the American dancer, actor and model Maddie Ziegler from boarding a flight with the now-convicted sex-offender movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein. The Cheap Thrills singer appeared on the Zach Sang Show and explained how she always felt an 'extreme compulsion' of protecting Maddie ever since she started working with her on the music video of Chandelier at the age of 11. She revealed how her maternal instinct made her step in when Harvey invited Maddie to join him aboard.

Also Read | Sia Defends Paris Jackson For Playing Role Of Jesus In Next Movie; Gets Trolled

Also Read | Sia Reveals She Is Now A Grandmother Of Two; Says 'I Was Immediately Horrified'

Sia talks Maddie Ziegler

During her interview, she recalled the time when the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein invited Maddie on his plane. But, a worried Sia made sure to not let her board the flight by begging her mother Melissa to not let her get on the airplane. Later, she stated that she promised Maddie that she would pull her out of the spotlight if she ever felt like not doing it and stop being famous.

A nostalgic Sia shared that as soon as she met the dancer when she was just 11, she felt an extreme desire to protect her and she feels like it was a part of her own healing. She added saying that the irony is that she did not want to be famous but she threw Maddie into the spotlight when she was a child.

Elaborating more about the same, The Greatest hitmaker said that she would tell her that she wanted to be famous and in her reply Sia would tell her that it can stop anytime if she wanted it to stop. The singer also assured her that she can make it stop and 11-year-old can go back to being a normal person. However, the dancer-actor told her that she does not have a problem with the limelight as loves performing, dancing and acting way too much.

Also Read | Los Angeles Adds New Sexual Battery Count Against Harvey Weinstein

The 44-year-old singer, who recently became a grandmother and has two adopted teenage kids, revealed she had decided that the best way to keep her safe was by keeping her busy. Sia and Maddie Ziegler have collaborated several times for chartbuster songs like Chandelier, Cheap Thrills and The Greatest to name a few.

Check out her full interview from the Zach Sang Show below:

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein Survives COVID-19, Deemed 'alright' By Doctors After 14-day Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.