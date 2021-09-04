What Happened To Heritage USA? Here's All You Need To Know About The Theme Park

Heritage USA was a gigantic theme park that was open between 1978 and 1989. The theme park was located in Fort Mill, S.C. and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker. They were popular due to their show called “The P.T.L. (Praise the Lord) Club.” As their television program picked up the ratings, they were obsessed with the idea of building a “Christian Disneyland” and eventually came up with the idea of Heritage USA.

Apart from being a giant theme park, it also consisted of a water park, a big hotel, an indoor shopping complex and many more such luxuries. During its peak years, it became the third most popular theme park in the world behind Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

What happened to Heritage USA?

Controversies began to start when Bakkers decided to charge an astronomical fee from the frequent visitors to sign up for a lifetime partnership. The idea was to make the customer sign an agreement worth $1,000 and get free services upon the visit, like getting three free nights every year at the hotel. This was a popular move as the memberships were sold in thousands. As the money kept coming in, the Bakkers did not put a stop to the sale of the memberships even after their capacity was exceeded. There came a point when there wasn’t enough room for the people with the membership and that is when people started to back out.

While trying to keep his business afloat, Jessica Hahn, an American actress, accused Jim Bakker of rape in 1987 while she was employed as a church secretary. Two years later, Jim Bakker was found guilty on 24 accounts of mail and wire fraud. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison along with a hefty fine of half a million dollars. He went on to serve only five years and was out on parole in 1994.

Is Jim Bakker still alive?

Currently, Bakker hosts a television program with his second wife and talks about the end of the world. He also endorses products that help one prepare for an apocalypse. Heritage USA also sits abandoned and unused. A few of its buildings have been restructured for other purposes but the theme park has remained dead for decades.