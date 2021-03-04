What Went Wrong As SpaceX's Starship Rocket Explodes After Landing? Watch

SpaceX founder Elon Musk chose to look on the brighter side after the first major flight test of the Mars-bound starship prototype, SN10 remained unsuccessful as it exploded roughly eight minutes after landing back on the launchpad. Even though SpaceX did not immediately comment on the incident, Independent reported that expert observers speculated the incident was a result of a rough landing combined with a methane leak. Meanwhile, Musk celebrated that the SN10 “landed in one piece” after both SN8 and SN9 crashed in a fiery explosion upon landing. He further also hailed the team at SpaceX for doing “great work”.

Starship SN10 landed in one piece! https://t.co/lO4AF47MaN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2021

Shortly before the explosion, NASA’s Spaceflight.com captured Starship SN10 leaning at a slight angle. Musk said, “SpaceX team is doing great work! One day, the true measure of success will be that Starship flights are commonplace” after noting that unlike previous failed launches, the SN10 landed in a single piece. The latest high-altitude test of the Starship took place at SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas on Wednesday (local time) after being subjected to several delays. Reportedly, despite the explosion, the latest test represents significant progress in the development of Starship by Musk’s aerospace company.

An amazing shot of Starship SN10's post-landing Rapid Unplanned Disassembly (RUD) after Wednesday's test flight.



➡️https://t.co/bOsEo1u0u0 pic.twitter.com/FmNtYBFmIe — Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) March 3, 2021

Third time was not a charm

The third test for the Mars-bound starship wasn’t a charm as it ended with an explosion similar to two previous prototypes that reportedly also had the same design. However, this time the destruction was comparatively delayed and SN10 did not crash land. SpaceX had stated ahead of flight that the flight test that a controlled aerodynamic descent with body flaps and vertical landing capability is “critical to landing Starship at destinations across the solar system” where prepared surfaces or runways are not present.

“This capability will enable a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration, interplanetary flights and help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond,” the firm said.

