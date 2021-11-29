White House Christmas Tree Unveiled By US First Lady Jill Biden; See Picture

US President Joe Biden's wife, first lady Jill, kicked off the annual process of decking the White House halls on Monday when she received the 2021 White House Christmas tree. Taking to her Twitter handle, Jill Biden posted a picture of a decorated Christmas tree placed in the US President's official residence and workplace.

The National Park Service shelled out $139,000 to a company located in Ohio, to transport and transplant this year's White House Christmas tree, TMZ reported. The tree contract was signed in the month of September. According to the report, the last pre-pandemic White House Christmas tree in 2019, had cost over $160K. After a virtual tree lighting ceremony last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, things appear to be finally getting back to normal with a live audience this year.

Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room! pic.twitter.com/od943V0k5Q — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity. pic.twitter.com/fsaYFthIqH — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

National Park Service paid $171,000 for event support, $41,000 for Eisenhower decor

Federal documents obtained by TMZ showed that the National Park Service dropped an additional $171,000 on 'event support' for this year's lighting festivities. The White House also spent $41k on holiday decorations for the Eisenhower building and Jackson Place. The official ceremony and lighting are scheduled for December 2. It will be hosted by LL Cool J, with holiday music crooned by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb' Mo', Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris, and Patti LaBelle.

According to HuffPost, first lady Biden will unveil the White House holiday decorations and themes on Monday. She will be joined by a National Guard family to honour the Guard's work during the pandemic. This year's National Guard family includes Capt. Maryanne V. Harrell, who serves as the unit commander for the District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment, her husband Levi, and their children Levi II, Marcus, and Elliana.

Jill Biden will also host Elliana's second-grade class from Malcolm Elementary School in Maryland. She plans to thank the 100 volunteers who helped her with the decorations. Earlier, the US first lady was on the scene when the White House Christmas tree, which is over 18.5 foot Fraser fir, was set up in the Blue Room. She posted a picture on her Twitter handle to share her 'excitement.'

(Image: @FLOTUS/Twitter)