White House 'confident' That Senate Will Exonerate Trump After Impeachment

As the House of Representatives voted to impeach the United States President Donald Trump, White House said that the Republican-led Senate will exonerate him. The White House not only called the entire impeachment process 'shameful' but is also 'confident' that the Senate will 'restore regular order, fairness'. On December 18, the US House voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump of 'abuse of power' and 229 to 198 for the second charge of 'obstruction of Congress'. This made him only the third President to be impeached from the office after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, and will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 19, 2019

Read - Among Public, A Great Divide At Moment Of Trump Impeachment

“Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Read - Defying Party, Gabbard Votes ‘present’ On Trump Impeachment

Trump tells he is 'having a good time'

Trump was impeached in the Democrat-led House of Representatives at the same time he was addressing a campaign rally in Michigan. The historic vote in Congress took place while Trump was speaking to nearly 7,000 of his supporters and said that he is 'not worried'. The defiant US President goes on to say that 'I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time'. It has been evident with Trump's constant Twitter Spree and his blistering letter to the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the US President is angry with the 'Do Nothing Democrats'.

Even during his Christmas-themed rally miles away in Michigan, Trump said that Pelosi should be punished by getting voted the 'hell out of office' and called her 'crazy'. After nearly a marathon of 10-hour debate, the lawmakers voted to impeach Trump for pressuring Ukrainian government to start an investigation which can defeat his biggest obstacle to re-election in 2020, Joe Biden. However, since it might seem a big deal for the Democrats, who celebrated their victory in 'defending democracy', the US President was seen in a happy place while the crowd chanted 'four more years'.

Read - Trump Tells Supporters 'I'm Having A Good Time' As House Impeaches Him

Read - Trump Tells Supporters 'I'm Having A Good Time' As House Impeaches Him