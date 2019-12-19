Trump Tells Supporters 'I'm Having A Good Time' As House Impeaches Him

The President of United States Donald Trump was impeached in the Democrat-led House of Representatives at the same time he was addressing a campaign rally in Michigan. The historic vote in Congress took place while Trump was speaking to nearly 7,000 of his supporters and said that he is 'not worried'. The defiant US President goes on to say that 'I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time'. On December 18, the US House voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump of 'abuse of power' and 229 to 198 for the second charge of 'obstruction of Congress'. This made him only the third President to be impeached from the office after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Read - 'History Will Judge You': Donald Trump In Letter To Nancy Pelosi

It has been evident with Trump's constant Twitter Spree and his blistering letter to the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the US President is angry with the 'Do Nothing Democrats'. Even during his Christmas-themed rally miles away in Michigan, Trump said that Pelosi should be punished by getting voted the 'hell out of office' and called her 'crazy'. After nearly a marathon of 10-hour debate, the lawmakers voted to impeach Trump for pressuring Ukrainian government to start an investigation which can defeat his biggest obstacle to re-election in 2020, Joe Biden. However, since it might seem a big deal for the Democrats, who celebrated their victory in 'defending democracy', the US President was seen in a happy place while the crowd chanted 'four more years'.

Read - Trump Takes Swipe At Late Michigan Lawmaker, Upsetting Widow

'Assault on America'

While the House was gathering to vote on the impeachment charges and Trump was on his way to Michigan he tweeted that the process of 'assault on America'. The all-caps tweet was the 45th US President's yet another way to roar against the impeachment process which he had previously dismissed saying 'hoax' and 'sham'. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the statements made by the radical left as 'atrocious lies'. The impeachment charges will now be presented for a trial in the Republican-controlled US Senate next month, and it has been speculated that Trump is likely to be acquitted.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Read - Donald Trump Becomes Third US President To Be Impeached For Abuse Of Power

Trump's letter to Pelosi

The angered leader wrote a letter to the Pelosi on December 17 and told her that 'history will judge you sharply' and repeated that he is a 'victim' of an 'attempted coup'. Trump claimed to have fewer rights than the ones who were 'accused in the Salem Witch Trials' which is justice and religious extremism in the 17th century the US, and resulted in nearly 20 executions.

In the detailed letter to Pelosi, Trump reportedly went a step ahead to voice his disagreement with the 'sham' that is the entire impeachment process against him. Trump had previously dismissed the entire inquiry as 'hoax', but now as the proceedings have moved ahead, Trump called it 'invalid' and accused Pelosi of violating her oaths of office. Trump goes ahead to write that House Speaker is 'breaking her allegiance' to the Constitution and accused her of 'declaring open war on American Democracy'.

Read - Trump On Brink Of Impeachment As House Readies Historic Vote

Read - As House Convenes On Impeachment, Trump Declares Disbelief

