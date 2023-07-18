White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre strongly condemned Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent remarks regarding COVID-19, calling them "vile" and "an attack on our fellow citizens." Kennedy's comments, suggesting that the virus was genetically engineered to spare Jewish and Chinese people, sparked outrage and accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.

During the daily White House press briefing, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if Kennedy's comments had any place in the Democratic Party. In response, Jean-Pierre labeled the claims made by Kennedy as false and dangerous, emphasizing their potential to put fellow Americans at risk.

"The claims made on that tape are false. It is vile. And they put our fellow Americans in danger," Jean-Pierre stated firmly, as per a report from Fox news. She went on to highlight the racist and anti-Semitic nature of the conspiracy theories underlying such statements, emphasizing that they constituted an attack on American citizens.

Jean-Pierre further stressed the importance of speaking out against such claims and conspiracy theories, particularly those with racist and anti-Semitic undertones. She noted that the assertions made by Kennedy not only perpetuated harmful stereotypes but also had broader implications for the unity and well-being of the nation.

Kennedy's remarks, reportedly made during a dinner in New York City and first reported by The New York Post, included his speculation about the virus being deliberately targeted and its supposed impact on different racial and ethnic groups. He claimed that certain races were disproportionately affected by COVID-19, suggesting that the virus targeted Caucasians and Black people, while sparing Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese individuals.

Jean-Pierre emphasized the need to acknowledge the immense loss suffered by countless Americans throughout the pandemic and referenced the American Jewish Committee, which deemed Kennedy's assertions deeply offensive and dangerous. She underscored the administration's commitment to stand against such rhetoric, condemning the propagation of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

According to The New York Post, Kennedy also made additional claims, suggesting that the Chinese were developing ethnic bioweapons and alleging that the United States was also engaged in similar activities. Kennedy's controversial remarks have drawn widespread criticism, prompting a renewed conversation about the need to combat the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories during this critical time.