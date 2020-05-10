'High-touch Points' In White House To Undergo 'heightened Levels Of Cleaning': Report

As coronavirus cases have been confirmed in individuals who have visited the White House amid pandemic, a memo detailing about the improvised precautionary measures has been sent to all staff. According to the international media outlet, the measures include the majority of the White House to shift to working remotely, reporting of their travel along with self-monitoring of symptoms. Certain areas in the premises that are considered ‘high-touch points’ in the White House, as well as the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, will be subjected to ‘heightened levels of cleaning’.

According to the memo seen by CNN, departments including Office of Management and Budget are ordering its employees to resume the work in office even though there is maximum teleworking order. Prior to the most recent memo, White House was already asking the individuals about their symptoms on the entry and regular temperature checks. The guidelines also stated that anyone who had symptoms of COVID-19 disease, they were denied admission to the White House and was subjected to further screening. However, none of the memos for the White House mentioned about face coverings or masks.

Three US officials in quarantine

Meanwhile, the director of the National Insitute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the member of the coronavirus task force at White House, Dr Anthony Fauci will be in self-quarantine after ‘low-risk’ exposure to coronavirus infected person. While talking to CNN, Fauci described his time in isolation as ‘modified quarantine’ where he will be working from home while always wearing a mask. But he might also come to the office at the NIH when he is the only one present there. According to reports, Fauci has been detected negative of COVID-19 disease.

This comes as two other officials at White House also ramp-up their precautions after being potentially exposed to coronavirus at White House. Now at least three senior officials from White House task force have shifted to teleworking in self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, after two cases of COVID-19 disease were confirmed in the premises, the director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield ‘will be teleworking for the next two weeks’ and commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Hahn has already started his time in self-quarantine.

