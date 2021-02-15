White House Pulls Up Meena Harris For Misusing Aunt Kamala's Image To Build Own Brand

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ social-media-influencer niece Meena Harris has come under the lens of the White House for allegedly using her relationship with her aunt and her name and face to boost her own personal brand. According to a report in the LA Times, White House aides have become increasingly concerned about the ethical implications of Meena Harris' promotional pattern.

"Things can't be undone, but her behavior needs to change," a US official said referring to Meena Harris, whose ventures have reportedly become a sensitive issue in the newly formed Biden-Harris White House.

Harris is a lawyer-turned-entrepreneur enjoying over 8 lakh followers on Instagram, where her posts range from political to personal. She is the author of many children's books, including one titled “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea”. Her latest book, “Ambitious Girl,” was released the night before her aunt was sworn in as the first female vice president and woman of color in the US.

After the election, White House lawyers had told the younger Harris she could not produce any more products bearing the VP's name or likeness, according to LA Times.

Meena's book bearing her aunt’s first name, and with a brand sweatshirt carrying the print “Vice President Aunty,” are not allowed under existing ethics rules, an official told LA Times.

Despite federal lawyers briefing 36-year-old Meena on the new rules to be followed, she still flew on a private plane to the inauguration and shared the trip on Instagram, the report said.

Meena Harris meddles in India's internal affairs

Young Harris recently came under fire for attempting to call out the Indian government over the farmers' stir. Her reaction on the farmers' protest at the time when Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and other global celebs had entered the row had raised heckles, coming as it did from a vocal family member of the new US administration's second-highest-ranked official.

Even before her aunt won the US elections in tandem with now US President Joe Biden, she was criticised for an infamous post on Navratri where she had distorted a picture of Goddess Durga and added a 'Navratri is Lit' line.

