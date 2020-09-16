White House To Consider Problem Solvers Caucus’ $1.5 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Plan

The US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on September 15, said that the Democrats were open to delaying an October recess to get a deal with Republicans on a new COVID-19 aid bill. In an interview with CNBC, Pelosi acknowledged the disagreements with the Republicans and said that she is committed to staying until she has an agreement. Pelosi’s comments come after the White House signalled that a $1.5 trillion proposal unveiled by the House ‘Problem Solvers Caucus’, which is a bipartisan group of dozens of centrist lawmakers, deserved consideration.

Congress and the White House has been unable to agree on a coronavirus bill. With difficulties in reaching an agreement, the moderates proposed a compromise. However, lawmakers from varying points along the political spectrum reportedly attacked the proposal floated by the group. While some conservatives labelled it as too expensive, others complained that it fell far short of what was needed to boost an economy plagued by the pandemic and to save lives.

As per reports, the Problem Solvers proposal drew praise from the US Chamber of Commerce, which called its a reasonable middle ground, who urging inclusion of liability protections for businesses. The moderates group includes 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans. They have been working to find common ground on coronavirus relief for the past six weeks.

Democrats, Republicans over stimulus bill

The Democratic-led House, back in May, had passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was not taken up by the Republican-dominated state. In late July, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a $1trillion bill that many of his fellow Republican rejected, only to the put a $300 billion up for a vote that Democrats blocked as insufficient. Last month, the White House again said that President Donald Trump was willing to sign $1.3 trillion relief bill, however, Pelosi said that sum was ‘not enough’ to meet the needs of American people.

The Democratic Senator had said that among other things, the Republicans are rejecting the funding needed for testing and tracing to crush the virus and safely reopen schools and the economy. She added that she hoped that Republicans would accept the offer and resume negotiations.

(Image: AP)

