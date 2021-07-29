Who Is Frank Penkava? Florida Man Assaulted For Asking Neighbours To Turn Down Music

Frank Penkava, the 42-year-old Florida man was reportedly beaten in a shockingly brutal manner and left in a state which rendered him unrecognisable even by his family members. The man had reportedly only asked his neighbours to tone down their loud music. Penkava of Hollywood, was reportedly placed in a medically induced coma at Memorial Regional Hospital with several fractures in his face after facing the brutal attack on June 14, as per NBC Miami report. Until, July 27, the 42-year-old remains hospitalised while the doctors continue to wait for him to stabilise before they can operate, stated WPLG.

Penkava’s mother, Joan told the media publication that her son has a little boy who is going to turn 4 years old. She also said that the sweet little boy may never get a chance to know his father. “We don’t know what damage has been done mentally, let alone all of the physical issues he has. It’s very disheartening," she added. Doctors are still monitoring Frank's condition and the activity of his brain to check on possible permanent brain damage.

Penkava has contracted an infection in the hospital

Further, Penkava’s sister, Gina Horvath also informed that her brother has several broken bones and has even contracted an infection while in hospital. She said that he continues to fight every day but he’s very, very sick, as reported by WPLG. She has previously told NBC that she believes her brother was attacked when he asked his neighbours to turn down the music adding that the neighbours had “no reason for what they did to him.”

“There is no reason for what they did to him. I understand that people get into altercations all the time and people’s emotions are high, especially over the last year, but there was nothing to warrant what they did to him,” she said. Gina reportedly also said that she was only able to recognise her brother because of the tattoos on his body.

“He went to work, did his job and paid his bills. He didn’t bother anybody. So for anybody to do what they have done to him, I am seeking justice and I will not stop until I have justice for my brother,” Horvath told NBC Miami. She also revealed that someone whom they don’t know had called 911. Gina said that the individual had difficulty getting answers from cops.

IMAGE: Frank Penkava/Facebook



