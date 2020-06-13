WHO Says Americas Currently 'bearing The Brunt' Of Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Health Organisation, on June 12 said that Americas were currently bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic highlighting that the epicentre has shifted to the twin continents. WHO also highlighted that both North and South America are currently having the four worse affected countries in the world

Addressing a press conference, WHO’s top emergency expert, Mike Ryan said the disease was “highly active” in central and south America. Highlighting surging cases in Brazil, he said that the South American country was now of "increasing concern", especially in heavily populated areas. According to John Hopkins University, Brazil which has become the second worse affected nation has reported a total of 8,28,810 cases and 41,828 deaths.

Emergency Clusters

Ryan also said that country’s health system was "still coping”, though some intensive care units were already in a critical stage and under heavy pressure with more than 90 per cent occupancy rates. Meanwhile, Mexico, where political leaders are looking for reopening has reported 1,39,196 cases and 16,448 fatalities, John Hopkins reported. However, the United States of America still continues to be the worst affected nation with cases over 20,48,986 and deaths over 1,14,669.

As countries in Latin America face trouble in reopening due to a threat of a second wave, Ryan said that the pandemic was “very much in upswing” particularly in the global south. He also acknowledged the pressures on the countries to reopen amid crashing economies and overwhelming job losses.

“ There is a careful balance between keeping people at home... and the untoward effect of that on economic and society. That is not an easy balance. There are no correct answers," Ryan said.

This comes as the global toll has coronavirus has infected a total 76,51,175 and death toll 4,25,869. He said that even though some countries appear to be over coronavirus, they were still struggling with clusters. Talking about the causes, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said that vigilance was required worldwide against the "very dangerous virus" even in regions where it appeared to be on the wane.

"Our fear is although it is declining in Europe it is increasing in other parts of the world. Even Europe cannot be safe because the virus can be reintroduced to Europe," he said.

