'We Wish Them Well...': WHO's Message For COVID-positive Donald Trump & Melania; Read Here

On October 2, the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished the US president Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump a “swift and complete recovery”. Further, the WHO said that "our prayers are with the President and his partner,” adding, “We wish them well in the recovery process” at a press conference. The WHO abstained from commenting on the US President’s unwillingness about wearing a mask and adhering to the safety protocols, all the while, downplaying the virus. “We don't generally comment on the leaders’ act,” Emergencies director Michael Ryan said.

At the press conference, a reporter insisted WHO to give views about the head of state’s negligence while they’re crucially important for public safety messaging. To this, Michael Ryan responded, saying, that the disease would “allow us to learn and observe” it’s the severity and “we want all public leaders to lead us to certainty and truth.” He urged the government of each country to invest in public awareness of the coronavirus. WHO reiterated the health safety measures such as washing hands and staying at least 6 feet apart and use of protective face covering and avoiding the crowded and packed space.

Read: Top White House Official Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Read: WHO Africa To Review COVID-19 Herbal Remedies For Phase 3 Clinical Trials

US formally pulled out from WHO

Earlier, the Trump administration notified Congress and the United Nations that the US was formally withdrawing from the WHO, which went into effect in the month of July. While Trump’s decision attracted bipartisan lawmakers’ criticism amid the soaring fatalities and caseload in America, Trump refused to reverse his decision in midst of a pandemic. WHO appealed for the US to reconsider its decision, meanwhile the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee called Trump’s decision as one that would leave “Americans sick and America alone” in an online statement.

Trump also consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus, as he refused to wear a face mask, claiming that it was ineffective. He had also touted administering “game-changer” drug Hydroxychloroquine, saying that the anti-malaria drug was safe and effective in stemming the coronavirus infection. Until recently, the US president held reelection campaigns with packed crowds, and little social distancing as the US recorded close to 207,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Read: WHO Says 172 Countries Engaging With COVAX Vaccine Plan, Asks For 'crucial Funds'

Read: US Targeting Only 1% Of Chinese Students Over Security Concerns: White House Official