WHO Says 172 Countries Engaging With COVAX Vaccine Plan, Asks For 'crucial Funds'

On August 23, the World Health Organization said that at least 172 countries are engaging with the WHO’s COVAX plan aimed at providing equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine to countries without discrimination. In a live-streamed press conference, WHO said that nations now needed unanimous commitment towards the cooperation for crucial new funding needed for the COVID-19 vaccine. "Initially, when there will be limited supply (of COVID-19 vaccines), it's important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the globe," the WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing.

In a letter earlier, WHO urged member states to join the vaccine arm of the Act-Accelerator. Tedros said, adding, the nations worldwide are associating with COVAX Global Vaccines Facility, one of the most diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolios in the world. Further, he added, there were at least nine vaccines currently reviewed and optimized under this plan, however, discussions were ongoing for four more producers.

“The Facility is the critical mechanism for joint procurement and pooling risk across multiple vaccines so that whatever vaccine is proven to be safe and effective – all countries within the Facility will be able to access them,” WHO said in a press release. It added, WHO’s COVAX was a mechanism to enable “globally coordinated” efforts in interests of all countries, including those that invested in the vaccines."

We’re working with vaccine manufacturers to provide all countries that join the effort timely and equitable access to all vaccines, licensed and approved, WHO’s director-general Tedros said. This doesn’t just pool risk, it also means that prices will be kept as low as possible, he explained.

Invest in COVAX Facility to 'end pandemic'

WHO urged that the countries, wh have so far spent an estimated 12 trillion dollars to recover the economy should invest in COVAX Facility instead to end the pandemic. It emphasised in the release, “Initially when there will be limited supply, it’s important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the world.” It added that the prime receivers of vaccines would be health workers and the frontline staff that is involved in saving lives and stabilizing the health system. “As supply increases, the next stage of the vaccine rollout would be expanded based on an assessment of each country’s vulnerability to the virus,” WHO said. WHO indicated that the vaccines were in the final stage of clinical trials and might be available after successful results.

