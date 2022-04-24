Wikipedia Removes Hunter Biden's Financial Firm Rosemont Seneca Partners' Entry

Earlier this week, Wikipedia removed the entry on Hunter Biden's investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners. This comes as Hunter Biden's investment firm has been at the centre of various inquiries about his offshore business operations. As per a report by New York Post, a Wikipedia editor named Alex stated that this organisation is only discussed in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz adding that "keeping it around" risked the page becoming a magnet for Hunter Biden conspiracy theories.

The deletion took place on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been in the middle of controversy ever since the news came out that his Rosemont Seneca financed the Pentagon’s military biological program in Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

Page of the firm was thin on details

The brief page of the firm was thin on details and in bad need of an overhaul but did provide information about the company’s founding by Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and Chris Heinz. Co-founder of Wikipedia, Larry Sanger claims the site can no longer be trusted and has devolved into "propaganda." Last year, he stated that behind the scenes, there is a vast, nasty, intricate game being played to make the piece say what someone wants it to say.

However, the removal of the page was criticised by some as they stated that removing the Wikipedia page of Rosemont shows a double standard. Curtis Houck, who is the Managing Editor of the Media Research Center stated that it's more than a safe bet that several media organisations would dedicate many reporters to following the internet trail if a Trump-linked company or one from the Russia probe had its Wikipedia page wiped.

Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz founded Rosemont Seneca Partners in 2009

In 2009, Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and John Kerry's stepson Christopher Heinz, founded Rosemont Seneca Partners, a private equity business, with a friend Devon Archer. The three formed a group of related limited liability companies (LLCs). It was linked to the Heinz family's alternative investment firm.

An email obtained as part of a Securities and Exchange Commission probe suggests that Rosemont described itself as a $2.4 billion private equity firm co-owned by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz, with Devon Archer as "Managing Partner."

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)