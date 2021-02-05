'Will Engage With World': Biden Says America's Diplomacy Is Back, Will Repair Relations

US President Joe Biden on February 4 said that he will 'repair alliances’ as the world looks forward to the United States’ renewed commitment in the next four years of his administration. “We will mend the relationship with allies and engage with the world once again,” the US President said, in his remarks to State Department. America will “repair alliances not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow’s,” Biden said, adding that the US leadership must meet the new moment of advancing authoritarianism, citing China and Moscow as rivals that “damage and disrupt” American democracy.

“The US must meet the new moment accelerating global challenges from the pandemic to the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation challenging the will only to be solved by nations working together and in common. "We cannot do it alone,” Biden said in his remarks.

Furthermore, he reiterated America’s diplomacy rooted in its ‘cherished democratic values’: defending freedom, championing opportunity, upholding universal rights, respecting the rule of law, and treating every person with dignity. “That is the grounding wire of our global power. That is our inexhaustible source of strength. That is America's abiding advantage,” Joe Biden stated. In his clear message to the employees at the State Department, the US leader said: “America is back. America is back. Diplomacy is back.”

Developing 'strong cooperation'

Stressing that the country was going to rebuild the previously thwarted alliances, Biden stressed that the US needed to reengage in addressing the global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with global warming, and again, standing up for democracy and human rights. Furthermore, he informed that he has spoken to many old leaders and international officials, including Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, NATO, Japan, South Korea, Australia regarding restoration of democracy and the rule of law, reinforcing the need to develop strong cooperation and rebuilding the muscle of democratic alliances. "By leading with diplomacy, we must also mean engaging our adversaries and our competitors diplomatically, where it is in our interest, and advance the security of the American people,” Biden said. Adding that America will lead by the example, the US’ new leader asserted the importance of global cooperation.

