Will Joe Biden Meet Vladimir Putin At G20 Summit? US President Does Not Rule It Out

US President Joe Biden has not completely ruled out the prospect of a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit. "That remains to be seen," Biden told reporters when asked if he would meet Putin at the upcoming G20 or APEC summit to discuss Ukraine. Notably, the G20 summit is set to take place on November 15-16 in Indonesia's Bali.

Earlier in September, a US official said that President Joe Biden has "no interest" in meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit scheduled to be held in November in Indonesia. Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference in Kyiv, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland in an online speech stated that President Biden does not seem to be interested in meeting with the Russian leader and holding talks with him. "As for the meeting in Bali, some time will pass before it. So far, I don't see any interest in Putin from our president," Nuland stated while responding about talks between the two leaders as per Ukrinform.

Victoria Nuland calls it 'important' to punish Russia

Nuland stressed that G20 leaders should tell Putin about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and Russia's violation of "all possible principles mentioned in the documents" signed by the Soviet Union. She said that the US will keep making efforts to restrict Russia's access to high technologies. Nuland termed it "important" to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by limiting its access to high technologies. She further claimed that they have listened to stories that Russian armed forces were removing chips and parts from air conditioners and washing machines to create their weapon systems. Notably, the ties between US and Russia have been strained ever since Moscow launched the offensive in Kyiv. The US has been imposing sanctions against Russia for launching an offensive in Ukraine and providing military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

US announces military aid worth $625 million for Ukraine

On October 4, US President Joe Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris held talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the telephonic conversation, Biden announced new military assistance worth $625 million (Rs 50,962,967,500) for Ukraine. Harris and Biden reiterated that the US will "never" recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory. Joe Biden pledged to continue to support Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russian forces, according to the statement released by the White House. The new military aid announced for Ukraine includes HIMARS, artillery systems, ammunition and armoured vehicles. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the $625 million drawdown will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to more than $17.5 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.