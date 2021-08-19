Withdrawal Of US Troops From Afghan Cannot Be Done Without Chaos: President Biden

In his first interview ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke to ABC News and said that the overall process of troops withdrawal from Afghanistan could not have been done without any chaos. Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan he said that the US government wanted to complete the withdrawal without any chaos but things went on happening.

US President's first interview after Taliban takeover

According to ANI, ever since the Taliban entered Afghanistan, the US government has been blamed for creating a situation of chaos in the country by withdrawing its troops. The country has faced some major incidents including the fleeing of President Ashraf Ghani and the collapse of the government followed by the return of the Taliban into the country.

Since then, an atmosphere of fear and tension has been witnessed in Afghanistan with people crowding the Kabul airport for getting out of the country. He also spoke about the failure of Intelligence, planning, execution, and judgement and said that everything was planned accordingly. Things went south after the President as well as the trained military troops decided to leave the country.

President Biden further spoke about the ongoing evacuation process in Afghanistan. He said that the US troops will be remaining in the country until every single American is evacuated even if that means their presence after August 31.

Taliban in Afghanistan

Taliban took over Afghanistan previously last weekend and is now ruling over the Presidential Palace since the Afghan government collapsed. Under the fear of the terrorist group, people have been trying to leave the country.

(Image Credits: AP)