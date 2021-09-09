In a bizarre incident, a woman from Chicago made a false claim that she was carrying a bomb in her luggage in an attempt to board the flight at a Florida airport. The relatives of the 46-year-old confirmed to the airport officials that the claims made by Marina Verbitsky were bogus, and she wanted to get home so that her son could go to school. Verbitsky was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport late Monday.

Verbitsky, who lived in Lincoln Park, was with her son and husband, arrived at the gate and realized they had missed their flight. The employees of JetBlue informed the trio that their checked luggage was already loaded and the flight had already begun taxiing. Soon, Verbitsky started abusing the employees and claimed that a bomb was in her luggage. According to a report published in the Chicago Sun-Times, the matter was taken to court in Broward County, where the prosecutors informed the court that the plane was immediately rerouted from the taxiway back because of Verbitsky's claim to the gate.

The prosecution officials informed the court that passengers on the flight were evacuated, and the airport security officials did a thorough search, but hours later, no explosives were found. After the fake claims made by a 46-year old mother, who desperately wanted to send her son to the school the next day, she was arrested and charged with falsely reporting the bomb. The state's attorney's office fined her $10,000 and ordered her to undergo a mental health evaluation. The 46-year-old has relative relatives who live in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, just south of the airport, said "It was a mistake, and she was nervous about the son needing to go to school. It was a mess, but it was definitely not meant to be. " reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Image: UNSPLASH