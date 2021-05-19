World's Largest Secret Force Operated By Pentagon Uncovered, All You Need To Know

The largest secret force of the world that has ever been uncovered, is the army created by the US Department of Defence or Pentagon over the last ten years, claim media reports. As per Newsweek, around 60,000 people are known to belong to this secret army in the United States with several working in veiled identities and in low profile. These officials are part of reportedly the broad program called “signature reduction.” The secret Pentagon force is over ten times the size of the clandestine elements or spies of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

What does the Secret Pentagon army do?

As per the report, the secret Pentagon army is responsible for both domestic and international assignments, either in military uniforms or under civilian cover, online or in-person. Sometimes, the members of this force are reportedly in hiding in private businesses and consultancies, out of which some are household name firms. Reportedly, as thousands of officials belong to the secret army, it has caused an unprecedented shift and placed an even greater number of soldiers, civilians and contractors working under false identities

The media publication also stated that the explosion of Pentagon cyber warfare, additionally, has led to thousands of spies carrying out work in their day-to-day lifestyle in several personas. However, this is the same 'nefarious' operation that the United States is quick to denounce Russia and China for. Newsweek also noted that the report about Pentagon secret army is the outcome of at least a two-year investigation involving the examination of more than ‘600 resumes and 1,000 job postings, dozens of Freedom of Information Act requests, and scores of interviews with participants and defence decision-makers.’

Is the army regulated?

The prolonged investigation by the media publication has uncovered that even though that sector of the military is not much known in the United States, the large practice is ‘completely unregulated.’ It also stated that the actual size of the entire secret programme is still not known. Even Congress has never held any hearing on "signature reduction" for its impact on military policies as well as culture. Despite the shortcomings, the United States, reportedly, continues to develop the massive spy force that opposes the US laws, the Geneva Conventions, the code of military conduct.

The report has stated that over 50% of the secret force is engaged in special operations including the pursuit of terrorists in countries like Palestine and West Africa. Some could reportedly be even deployed behind the borders in countries such as Iran and North Korea, both nations that share direct adversaries with the United States. Meanwhile, the other half of military intelligence consists of collectors, counterintelligence agents, and linguists who are deployed with a cover identity to protect them. This secret force also has a small but rapidly growing cyber intelligence wing.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay