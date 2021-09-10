Wright-Patterson Air Force Base In Ohio Put Under Lockdown For Hours Over Shooter Threat

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio was placed on lockdown for several hours on Friday morning after security officials received reports of a shooter on the premises. At the facility just east of Dayton, the lockdown was frequently broadcast over loudspeakers on Thursday night. The lockdown was later lifted and the all-clear given.

In a series of tweets, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced that the lockdown has been lifted.

ALL CLEAR. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have given the All Clear. Lockdown has been lifted. When more information is available we will share it here. — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) September 10, 2021

Geiger said the report of a shooter being spotted was first received at 9:25 pm but provided no further details. More information is expected to be given at a press conference later in the day.

"All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action," the base had added in an earlier tweet as the crisis unfolded.

The WPAFB NASIC building 856, according to a warning provided to base staff, was the root of the problem. Personnel were urged to go into lockdown and seek shelter. The matter is currently being investigated by security forces.

Col. Patrick G. Miller, the installation commander, told Dayton 24/7 Now that he will provide an update on the situation once it is fully resolved. Students and professors at Wright State University were urged to avoid the north area of campus around Ohio State Route 844 and Kauffman Avenue on Thursday night due to the situation.

Responders work through midnight

Responders were on the scene at midnight, according to the base. Sweeps at the NASIC facility were going on at 12:44 pm. Security officials proceeded to sweep the NASIC facility, which has three stories and 850,000 square feet of area, according to Bob Purtiman, chief of public affairs.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)