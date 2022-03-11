YouTube Deletes Podcast Featuring Ex-US President Donald Trump; Cites Guideline Violation

Former US President Donald Trump recently appeared as a guest on the podcast interview on the Nelk Boys YouTube channel. However, YouTube has now removed the interview Trump did with the Nelk Boys. Kyle Forgeard of Nelk Boys in an Instagram post informed about the removal of the episode on YouTube. He further revealed that Trump's conversation with the Nelk Boys had received around 5 million views in 24 hours' time.

The notice on the video on YouTube mentions, "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." During the conversation, former US President Donald Trump expressed his opinion on a range of issues including Russia's attack on Ukraine and the American presidential election in 2020, Benzinga reported. He highlighted that in the history of the US, nothing like him "has ever happened." He stressed that none of the businessmen has taken up the position of the president of the US, as per the news report. He claimed that if he was the US President, the attack against Ukraine would not have been carried out by Russia.

Social media sites ban on Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has been banned from top social media sites following the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Facebook in June 2021 announced that they have decided to suspend the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Trump for two years. In the statement, Nick Clegg, Vice President of Global Affairs of Facebook at that time stated that Trump's actions were "a severe violation of our rules".

Nick Clegg informed that Trump's ban was effective from the date of the initial suspension on 7 January. Similarly, the microblogging site Twitter on January 8, 2021, announced that they have permanently suspended the account of Donald Trump citing "the risk of further incitement of violence." In the blog post, the microblogging site mentioned, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Image: AP