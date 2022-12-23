Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the United States met an increasingly divided House GOP as he addressed the Congress, and only 86 of 213 Republicans attended his speech. While he was met with an enthusiastic response from the Democrats, scores of MAGA Republicans remained AWOL during his speech rallying for support from America to counter Russia's offensive. Zelesnkyy's first known visit abroad to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden came as Congress prepared to approve a $1.7 trillion Omnibus spending bill which includes $45 billion in additional funding for Ukraine. This was largely opposed by the Republicans.

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy, in his speech, told American lawmakers that the aid sent by their country to Ukraine during the war was "not charity," but instead is "an investment in the global security of democracy that we handle in the most responsible way." He then received a standing ovation.

Supporters of the former Republican President Donald Trump weighed in on Zelesnkyy's speech, saying "Our republic [America] is dead." "The reception of Zelensky's speech tonight — mass adulation by our 'leaders' — seals the deal," tweeted Scott Stephenson, who earlier ran for Congress. "Our republic is dead. We The People must work together to start again. Our founding fathers had the right model. Time for a reboot."

"It was very democratic Zelenskyy to wear military fatigues for his speech," former GOP congressional candidate Nicholas Tutora tweeted. "So many corrupt politicians are getting rich on this money laundering scam. Zelenskyy said it was like the battle of the bulge, where's the news footage of that?" "I don't give a damn about Volodymyr Zelenskyy or which particular international criminal cartel rules in Ukraine, especially not when my own country is being purposely collapsed by the very same people funneling billions to this clown and his cronies," tweeted Scott Morefield. "They can all go to hell." Far-right activist and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer tweeted to Zelenskyy "We do NOT support you. Now please leave our country and give us back the $100 billion you stole from us." 13 House Republicans also dospatched a letter to Senate warning that the GOP-controlled House in January will will try to "thwart even the smallest legislative and policy efforts" toward the bill.

Senate leader scrambled to beat the Friday midnight deadline to pass another massive $1.7 trillion spending bill to keep the funds flowing for the 2023 fiscal year. "The choice is clear. We can either do our jobs and fund the government, or we can abandon our responsibilities without a real path forward," Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said in a statement. Republicans who majorly acknowledged the boost in America' defense spending, were skeptical about more military aid or Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he wants the bill to be passed as soon as possible given that the unhappy Repulibcans might create the hurdle.

GOP demand 'put America first'

The bill passed on Friday reaching the Democrat-controlled House. On January 3, the Republicans will take control of the House chambers. Republicans who oppose the bill for more funds alloccated to the war in Ukraine from the Americans' taxpayer money berated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for supporting the legislation. GOP Rick Scott, Mike Braun, Ron Jonson ad Rand Paul put the physical copy of the omnibus bill on cart with signs that read, "Danger 1.7 trillion of hazardous Debt," and "Omnibus Beware debt hazard of 1.7 trillion added to the National Dept." Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile denounced Zelenskyy's visit to the United States in an attempt to get an additional aid for Ukraine approved. Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, meanwhile demanded that the Democrats turn in the audits of the previous fundings to Ukriane.