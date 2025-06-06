Trump's former Ally Calls Elon Musk ‘Illegal Alien’, Urges US Prez to Seize SpaceX Amid Explosive Fallout

Washington: Hours after Elon Musk clashed publicly with US President Donald Trump, former White House strategist and Trump's close aide Steve Bannon launched a scathing attack on the Tesla and SpaceX chief, calling for his deportation and immediate government takeover of his company SpaceX.

Bannon, once a top advisor to Trump, claimed Musk may not be a legal US citizen and demanded a formal investigation into his immigration status. “I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,” Bannon told The New York Times.

His sharp remarks followed Musk’s reported threat to withdraw SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from operations ferrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). This, Bannon argued, posed a serious risk to national security.

‘Use Defense Production Act to Seize SpaceX’

In a fiery episode of his podcast War Room, Bannon urged Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act which is a wartime law giving the US President authority to control industrial production and immediately seize SpaceX assets.

“The action that President Trump should be taking immediately… is to sign an executive order calling for the Defense Production Act to be enforced on SpaceX and seize it tonight, before midnight,” he said.

Demands Probe into Musk’s Security Access

Bannon went further, demanding the suspension of Musk’s security clearance and termination of all government contracts with his firms. He also asked federal authorities to probe Musk’s alleged drug use and claims that he sought classified intelligence from the Pentagon related to China.

Musk vs Trump: Fallout Turns Ugly

The remarks come amid a public spat between Trump and Musk after the tech billionaire mocked Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” legislative pitch. In response, Trump admitted he once shared a good equation with Musk but now wasn’t sure of the future of that relationship.