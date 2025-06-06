Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Telecom Ministry - Report

Elon Musk's Starlink has received a pertinent licence Department of Telecommunications according to sources that knowledge of the matter told Reuters on June 6, clearing a major hurdle for the satellite provider and taking it closer to launching commercial operations in India.

This comes the Elon Musk led entity fulfilled all security compliance requirements outlined in its letter of intent (LoI), according to sources that spoke withh Reuters.

Starlink is the third company to get a licence from India's Department of Telecommunications, which has approved similar applications by Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.