‘Proportionate Response Coming’: Iran Threatens US as Washington Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’

The United States has issued a global security alert for its citizens after launching missile strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The State Department has warned of possible retaliation and ordered the evacuation of non-essential US diplomatic staff from Lebanon, along with updated travel advisories for Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Trump stated that the US strikes had “completely and fully obliterated” key Iranian nuclear sites. In response, Iran has threatened a “proportionate response” at a time and place of its choosing.

Iran Warns of Retaliation

Iran has also warned that US military bases and regional allies could be targeted if they assist in future attacks.

An advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, stated that, “Any country used by the US to strike Iran will be a legitimate target for our armed forces.”

Worldwide Caution Alert

In its “Worldwide Caution” alert, the US State Department advised Americans to remain vigilant, especially in areas where protests or unrest may occur. The alert mentioned travel disruptions and possible airspace closures in the Middle East.

“The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution,” the notice read, urging travelers to check for updates and guidance on the official website.

Regional Advisories

Turkiye: The US Embassy has asked its staff to avoid southeastern Türkiye, including the Adana region, covering 22 provinces. The embassy warned of anti-American sentiment, including the risk of protests, graffiti, and boycotts. Americans in Turkiye were urged to stay away from demonstrations, watch local news, and avoid areas linked to the US, Israel, or Western nations.

Lebanon: In Beirut, the US ordered non-essential staff and their families to leave, due to the worsening security situation. Although flights are still running, some airlines have canceled or suspended service. Citizens were advised to monitor the situation and leave while commercial travel options are available.

Saudi Arabia: In Saudi Arabia, Americans were warned to avoid travel to military bases and be ready for sudden emergencies. Citizens were encouraged to review emergency plans and ensure travel arrangements are flexible.

Airlines Suspend Operations

The State Department warned travelers to expect airspace disruptions, closed borders, and potential protests near U.S. embassies and Western-linked locations.

Citizens are urged to monitor local media, avoid large gatherings, and consult the latest country-specific travel advisories.

“Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad,” the advisory stated, stressing the importance of having a plan and staying alert.

Israel-Iran Conflict

The US travel warnings come as Israel continues bombing Iranian targets, including missile sites and infrastructure in Tehran, Hamedan, and Kermanshah. Iran has responded with long-range missile strikes on Israel and has threatened more retaliation.

At the United Nations, Iran’s ambassador accused the U.S. of “destroying diplomacy.” Other Iranian officials said the nuclear program was damaged but not destroyed.