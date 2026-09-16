US Raises Saudi Arabia Travel Risk to 'Level 3'; Yemen Border Remains at 'Level 4' as Conflict Reaches Mecca

Washington, DC: The United States has placed Saudi Arabia under a Level 3 "Reconsider travel" advisory and issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for the Yemen border, citing risks from Iranian drone and missile "attacks", armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws concerning social media activity.

The development comes as the Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis in the south of the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, popularly known as Mecca. The US State Department, in its travel advisory issued on Tuesday (local time), said, "Reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity." It added that some areas of the region have increased risk.

According to the advisory, following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, 2026, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile "attacks" from Iran. The US claimed that Iran has launched missile and drone strikes into Saudi Arabia, targeting cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic and energy facilities.

The US also stated that "Iran-backed Houthi rebels" in Yemen have threatened to "attack" Saudi Arabia again, while warning of risks from falling debris from intercepted drones and missiles. "U.S. citizens living and working near energy infrastructure and military bases may be at increased risk, especially closer to the border with Yemen," the advisory said.

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The advisory said that the commercial flights from Saudi Arabia remain operational, though they “have been significantly disrupted at times.” On terrorism, the US claimed that strikes can occur with little or no warning, including around holidays. It said potential targets include political, cultural or religious locations, places visited by US citizens and other foreigners, tourist locations, large gatherings, hotels, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, entertainment venues and government facilities.

The advisory also warned US citizens about exit bans, stating that Americans have been prevented from leaving Saudi Arabia in connection with pending criminal and civil investigations and cases, including unpaid visa overstay fees, domestic family disputes, and financial and labour disagreements.

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"Exit bans prevent individuals from leaving Saudi Arabia. These can last for many years," the advisory said. On local laws, the US stated that Saudi authorities may detain Americans if their social media posts or other online activity is considered critical, offensive or disruptive to public order.

"U.S. citizens have been arrested for past social media activity, including comments posted while outside of Saudi Arabia," the advisory said. The US further stated that punishment for social media activity “has included prison sentences of up to 45 years.” For the Yemen border, the US issued a separate Level 4 warning, stating, “Do Not Travel to the Yemen border due to threat of terrorism.”

The advisory reported that armed groups in Yemen have "attacked" Saudi border towns and other sites in Saudi Arabia with armed drones, missiles and rockets, and said people near the border are at increased risk. The US government has also imposed travel restrictions on its employees working in Saudi Arabia. They are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border or to Qatif for non-essential travel. Special authorisation is required for travel to Jizan, Asir, Najran and Qatif due to safety risks.

The revision comes as the Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday warned that the security of Islam's two holiest sites is a "red line" after Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi in the south of the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, popularly known as Mecca.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday, the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted the drone in the evening on Tuesday, before it could enter the prohibited airspace around Mecca. Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a "hostile and terrorist act", saying the drone had been launched by what he called the "Terrorist Houthi Militia". The Saudi-led coalition's warning over Mecca marks a further escalation in the rhetoric between Riyadh and the Houthi movement.