'US Realises India's Potential, Keen to Boost Overall Cooperation': Envoy Sergio Gor

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has described the India-US relationship as one of the most significant partnerships of the 21st century, emphasizing its strategic depth and mutual benefits across defence, technology, trade, and health sectors.

In his remarks, Ambassador Gor underscored the multifaceted importance of bilateral cooperation.

“Our cooperation holds strategic importance. It addresses emerging threats, advances peaceful use of space, provides a counter-balance to China's influence, and drives technological innovation and economic growth,” he said.

Highlighting deep trust in India’s capabilities, the Ambassador pointed to the pharmaceutical sector as a prime example.

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“On pharmaceuticals, we import close to 40% of our generics from India. There is a reason the United States does that: it is because we trust India. These are critical life-saving ingredients that are needed in the United States,” Gor stated.

The envoy expressed strong optimism about ongoing trade negotiations.

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“Our current interim trade agreement is on the table for us to finalise that will unlock prosperity for both of our countries. We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months,” he added.

Gor also revealed that India was among the first top 10 countries to join Pax Silica, attributing the swift partnership to strong confidence in India.

“The reason India was in the first top 10 countries to join Pax Silica is because we trust this place, we trust the people here, we trust the technology, we trust your government. It's a partnership that we are willing to build on,” he noted.

The Ambassador stressed that no other partnership is better positioned than the one between India and the US to seize emerging opportunities, particularly in the technology domain. He affirmed that the United States fully recognizes India’s potential and remains keen to further boost overall cooperation.

Describing recent high-level engagements, Gor called Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India “substantive,” reflecting the momentum in bilateral ties.