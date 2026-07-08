Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • US Reinstates Sanctions on Iranian Oil Sales After LNG, Oil Tanker Attacks

US Reinstates Sanctions on Iranian Oil Sales After LNG, Oil Tanker Attacks

The U.S. reinstated sanctions on Iranian oil amid escalating tensions following attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a 5% rise in oil prices. This revocation shortens an agreement's wind-down period, heightening risks to negotiations and Iran's vital oil export revenue amidst existing sanctions.

Thomson Reuters
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
US Reinstates Sanctions on Iranian Oil Sales After LNG, Oil Tanker Attacks
US Reinstates Sanctions on Iranian Oil Sales After LNG, Oil Tanker Attacks | Image: X/AP

Washington: The United ‌States on Tuesday re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, as a U.S. official warned that Iran's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" and would be met with consequences.

Oil prices were up more than 5% following the announcement. The U.S. Treasury had ​authorized last month Iran oil sales until August 21 as part of the fragile agreement ​between Tehran and Washington. Tuesday's revocation cuts that wind-down period to an end date ⁠of July 17.

The U.S. move came after three tankers reported being struck by unknown projectiles in and ​near the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, the British navy-affiliated agency UKMTO said in a report. ​There was no immediate comment from Tehran, or any claim of responsibility.

The U.S. official said negotiators continued to work in good faith toward a final agreement with Iran despite the latest escalation.

Advertisement

The attacks and the U.S. response threaten to put ​the diplomatic understanding between Washington and Tehran on shaky ground, raising the risk that further retaliation could ​derail negotiations over a broader agreement.

Another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said initial indications were that Iran ‌had fired ⁠at three commercial vessels.

Advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important energy choke points. Roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the strait each day before the war.

Any prolonged disruption could push up energy prices and increase ​pressure on consumers and ​governments already facing higher ⁠fuel costs.

Oil exports remain a critical source of revenue for Iran, providing billions of dollars in hard currency that help fund government spending and support an ​economy weakened by years of U.S. sanctions.

Despite restrictions, Tehran has managed to expand ​shipments in ⁠recent years, largely to China, making oil sales one of the country's most important economic lifelines.

ALSO READ: Tehran Targets Bahrain And Kuwait After US Strikes And Limits Iran’s Oil Sales Over Ship Attacks

Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
Published On: