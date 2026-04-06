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US Rescue Mission To Save Airman May Be Cover To 'Steal Enriched Uranium', Iran Claims

"The possibility that this was a deception operation to steal enriched uranium should not be ignored at all," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei was quoted as saying as per the report.

Satyaki Baidya
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US Rescue Mission To Save Airman May Be Cover To 'Steal Enriched Uranium', Iran Claims
US Rescue Mission To Save Airman May Be Cover To 'Steal Enriched Uranium', Iran Claims | Image: X

Tehran: In an explosive allegation, Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday, that the high-risk operation carried out by the US special forces unit to bring back the downed airman after his F-15E fighter jet was downed by Iranian missiles, may have been just a cover to "steal enriched uranium" from the country.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said there were "many questions and uncertainties" about the US operation, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Pointing out that the place where the US troops wanted to land was far away from where the airman was claimed to be present, Baqaei said, “The area where the American pilot was claimed to be present in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province is a long way from the area where they attempted to land or wanted to land their forces in central Iran.”

"The possibility that this was a deception operation to steal enriched uranium should not be ignored at all," Baqaei was quoted as saying as per the report. 

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Baqaei said that the operation was "a disaster" for the United States.

Iran's military said several US aircraft had to "make emergency landings" in southern Isfahan province after being hit during the mission. 

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Satyaki Baidya
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