Iran Makes Fun of Trump and His Ever-Changing Deadlines, Internet Says ‘Donnie is a Terrible Poker Player’

As the West Asian conflict enters its 7th week, the world has been on the edge as the US administration under Donald Trump issues yet another deadline to Iran. However, as deadlines come and go without any decisive action from the US, Iran’s reaction to the latest ultimatum has been far from what Trump must have expected.

The Iranian Embassy in Bulgaria recently posted from its official X account about the ever-changing deadlines that Trump has been issuing to Iran with the first going as far back as a 48 hour deadline on 21st March. 21st March, however, came and went and then Trump postponed ‘action’ for 5 days on March 23rd, even though attacks and counter-attacks continued.

After that Trump issued two more deadlines on March 26th and April 4th, promising major action against Iran if access to the Strait of Hormuz is not restored. But again, the lack of any decisive measure on the part of the US for Iran ignoring the ultimatums have finally led to Tehran calling the bluff and refusing to take any deadlines seriously.

Reacting to the post on the internet, one user even wrote, “That proves 2 things: Donnie is a terrible poker player; should never play and never bluff

Donnie didn't prepare very well for this #SMO (would be a failed student at any war college)”.

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In fact, this is hardly the only official Iranian account that has been trolling Trump and his deadlines. The Iranian Embassy in Zimbawe has been having fun with the situation with post multiple posts mocking the US President.

While one post simply said, “Next request, please," another requested the time to moved to 1 and 2 AM, while another joked that they cannot open the strait because they have ‘lost the key'.

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Trump threatens Iran yet again

US President Donald Trump went on to Truth Social on Sunday (April 5th, 2026) and threatened Iran saying “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” if IRan does not open the Strait of Hormuz.