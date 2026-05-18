US Says 84 Commercial Ships 'Redirected' as Iran's Port Blockade Disrupts Global Shipping: Report

Washington: The United States said that 84 commercial vessels have been forced to alter their routes due to an ongoing blockade of Iranian ports, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The redirection of these ships is attributed to the growing impact of heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters, a critical chokepoint for global oil and cargo transport. Maritime tracking data and statements from U.S. officials indicate that many vessels originally bound for or departing from Iranian facilities have been rerouted to alternative regional ports in recent days.

The development comes amid escalating geopolitical friction involving Iran. Analysts warn that prolonged disruptions could lead to higher shipping costs, delays in energy supplies, and increased insurance premiums for vessels operating in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. has emphasized the need for freedom of navigation in international waters. Iran has historically maintained significant influence over access to its ports and nearby sea lanes.

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This incident adds to a series of maritime challenges in the region. Shipping industry sources told Al Jazeera that operators are closely monitoring the situation and considering longer routes around Africa for some cargoes to avoid potential risks.