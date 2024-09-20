sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:02 IST, September 20th 2024

US Says It Sees India as Leader Within Quad

The US sees India as a leader within the Quad and is grateful for New Delhi's role in the four-nation grouping.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
US
Expect India and see it as leader within Quad: US official
