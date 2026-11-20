Washington: United States Senate Republicans on Thursday (local time) voted against a resolution seeking to curb President Donald Trump's war powers over Iran, defeating a measure that sought to direct him to end the conflict or obtain congressional approval to continue military action, Al Jazeera reported.

The Senate voted 51-48, largely along party lines, to reject the war powers resolution, which had previously passed the House of Representatives.

According to Al Jazeera, the House had voted in September for the third time in favour of a war powers resolution. Seven House Republicans had backed the measure, including three who voted in favour of it for the first time.

Meanwhile, Trump has indicated that he is "not rushing" into any decision on Iran, saying that developments would be assessed after the beginning of the new year.

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"We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," Trump told US media outlet Axios during a brief phone call from Air Force One while returning from China, Al Jazeera reported.

The US President also said that he had discussed the war on Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

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"They'd like it to end … and they're letting Iran know that," Trump told NBC, referring to his discussions with the Chinese and Russian leaders.

However, Trump said that the meeting had focused "primarily on Ukraine".

Earlier, Trump told Fox News that the United States did not need assistance from China or Russia to end the war on Iran.

Meanwhile, the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine have been the centrepiece of the trilateral discussions between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With the wars as a context, Trump framed the gathering as a break from past diplomatic approaches and said that alongside Xi and Putin he aimed to chart a new path to build a safer world.