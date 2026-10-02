US Sends Third Carrier and 10,000 Troops to Middle East as Trump Weighs Possible New Strikes on Iran

The United States is deploying a third aircraft-carrier strike group and an additional Marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East, with the move expected to add around 9,000 to 10,000 US personnel to the region amid heightened tensions with Iran.

According to US officials, the ships, fighter jets, Marines and sailors are expected to reach the region by the end of November. The deployment comes after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington could resume strikes against Iran following the November 3 midterm elections if no agreement is reached.

USS Theodore Roosevelt Heads To Middle East

The deployment includes the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group. The aircraft carrier left its home port in San Diego on Sunday as part of a scheduled deployment and is expected to undertake a longer-than-usual mission.

The US is also sending the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, which includes three amphibious ships carrying Marines from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Together, the deployments could add roughly 9,000 to 10,000 personnel to the US military presence in the region.

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The move would increase the concentration of US naval forces in the Middle East. Two other carrier groups have been associated with the region - the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington - although the exact number of carriers that will remain in the region when the Roosevelt arrives could change.

The deployment could bring the US naval presence to more than 20,000 sailors and Marines, along with hundreds of aircraft.

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Trump Keeps Iran Strike Option Open

The military buildup comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high.

Trump has indicated that he could resume attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections if there is no deal. US media reported that Trump had told aides he expected bombing of Iran to resume in November.

The latest deployment would give US commanders additional military assets in the region should the administration decide to escalate its operations. However, the deployment itself does not establish that new strikes have been ordered.

The development follows Trump's rejection of an Iranian proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. According to reports, Iran had conveyed the proposal through Qatari mediators and offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume discussions over its nuclear programme. Trump rejected the proposal, saying it did not meet US demands.

Flydubai Attack Adds To Tensions

The latest US military moves also come amid an investigation into the attempted sabotage of a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

An Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian Captain Smit Machchhar during the flight before passengers and crew overpowered him. The aircraft subsequently landed safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk. Machchhar was later airlifted for further medical treatment and is reported to be stable.

Trump has suggested that Iran could be connected to the incident. Asked whether there was a link between the attacker and Tehran, Trump said the US was investigating and indicated that Iran would face a severe response if it were established that Tehran was responsible.

However, there is currently no official evidence establishing Iranian involvement in the flydubai attack.

US Military Presence Builds

The additional carrier group comes after months of heavy US military activity in the region. US media reported that more than 50,000 US troops were already deployed in the Middle East, while the US Navy had maintained around 20 ships in the region in recent months.

The Pentagon has also extended deployments of air-defence units and the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, according to the report. The air-defence forces are tasked with countering missile and drone threats, while the 82nd Airborne can undertake a range of missions, including securing airfields.

The buildup comes as the US Navy faces increased operational demands. American warships have also come under missile attack from Iran in recent weeks, according to reports.