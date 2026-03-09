US Sends 'WTF' Message To Israel After Iran Fuel Strikes. Disagreement Between Allies?

New Delhi: In a first sign of disagreement between the two allies in the war in the Middle East, Israel and the United States may not be on the same page as far as Israeli strikes on infrastructure is concerned. According to a report from Axios, the US did not expect that Israel's strikes on 30 Iranian fuel depots on Saturday would turn out to be so horrifying, even though Tel Aviv had notified about these strikes in advance.

The US fears that such strikes against civilian infrastructure could backfire as it may provoke the Iranian society to support the regime, and would also lead to a rise in oil prices. As per local testimonies and several ground reports, the strikes on Saturday led to long strings of fire in Tehran, with the capital waking up to a thick cloud of smoke. The footage of burning oil depots also had the potential of spooking oil markets.

To justify their strikes, the IDF said that these fuel depots were being used by Iran to supply fuel to its military organs. The strikes were also meant to send a message to Tehran that they should stop targeting civilian infrastructure in Israel, a military official said.

"The military forces of the Iranian terrorist regime make direct and frequent use of these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure. Through them, the Iranian terrorist regime distributes fuel to various consumers, including military entities in Iran," the IDF was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post.

The WTF Message

An US official said that they were surprised by how the wide-ranging strikes. "We don't think it was a good idea," he was quoted as saying by Axios. According to the publication, an Israeli official told them that the US' message to Israel after learning about these strikes was "WTF". Sources say that the White House and the IDF was not available for comment after the reported episode.

"The president doesn't like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn't want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices," a Trump adviser was quoted as saying by Axios.

Following these strikes, Iran warned that if such attacks continue, Tehran may be forced to respond with similar strikes in the Gulf region.

Witkoff, Kushner Cancel Vist To Israel

Following the alleged disagreement, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have reportedly cancelled their visit to Israel offering no comments from either the US or Israel about the reasons for this cancellation. The official visit was scheduled for Tuesday. Witkoff and Kushner were key in the negotiations with the Iranian regime, days before the war started off.

Oil Prices Spook

Meanwhile, oil prices eclipsed $114 per barrel for the first time since 2022 on Monday as the war in the Middle East intensified. The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, went past $114 after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. This was up 23% from its Friday (March 6) closing price of $92.69.